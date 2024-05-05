[May Update] Second Batch Of Rare Relics

Share · View all patches · Build 14270370 · Last edited 5 May 2024 – 11:59:08 UTC by Wendy

Event

We'll participate in the Steam Endless Replayability Fest which is from May 14th to May 21st. There will be good discounts during the event. You can buy it then (although it is not expensive now).

New Content

Second batch of rare relics.

Ker's Stone



-After attacking with [Burst], our unit gains 2 ROUNDS [Power]+2, and refresh duration of previous gains

Bloodlust Mask



-When our unit dealt damage to unit other than target in an attack, gains [Burst]+4

-When defeated unit other than target, gains extra [Burst]+8

Cup Of Triumph



-When an enemy was defeated, adjacent allies gain 2 ROUNDS [Power]+2, and refresh duration of previous gains

Shield Spike



-After our unit being attacked with [Defended], gains 2 ROUNDS [Power]+2, and refresh duration of previous gains

Bird Flute



-If our unit's DEF from landscape decreases after moving, gains 1 ROUNDS [Defended] equal to the decreased value

Archery Target



-When our unit [Shoot] target at farthest range, gains [Burst]+5

Magic Relaxer



-When our unit relieve [Fatigue], recover equivalent HP

Bug Fix