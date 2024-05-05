- Updated booking screen options so that you can now select specific finishes
- Added default finishes for many match types to save modmakers some time
- Added properties for each finish that determine whether the crowd will like it, whether the loser will like it, whether it will hurt match quality, and whether it can cause a title change
- Organised match modifiers on match edit page in alpha order
- Added search to Match Gimmicks on booking screen
- Added search to gimmicks on Change Character screen
- Added option to change brands from the My Workers screen
- Added Celebration angle beat
- Set promotion tag name to match tag team default name when adding new promotion tag teams
- Added unassign all from brands button on brands page
- Small style updates
- Fixed video backgrounds when you have a background.mp4 file in your Game Folder
- Adjusted viewership for PPVs to match reality better
- Fixed bug where tag title matches would not have an opponent
- Fixed bug where being Engaged can never be seen or set
- Fixed bug where major spots could not be set
- Fixed movesets being unselectable
Pro Wrestling Sim update for 5 May 2024
Update Notes - 5 May 2024 - In depth Finish selection!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Pro Wrestling Simulator Windows Depot Depot 1157702
- Loading history…
macOS Pro Wrestling Simulator Mac Depot Depot 1157703
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 1157704
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update