 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pro Wrestling Sim update for 5 May 2024

Update Notes - 5 May 2024 - In depth Finish selection!

Share · View all patches · Build 14270326 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated booking screen options so that you can now select specific finishes
  • Added default finishes for many match types to save modmakers some time
  • Added properties for each finish that determine whether the crowd will like it, whether the loser will like it, whether it will hurt match quality, and whether it can cause a title change
  • Organised match modifiers on match edit page in alpha order
  • Added search to Match Gimmicks on booking screen
  • Added search to gimmicks on Change Character screen
  • Added option to change brands from the My Workers screen
  • Added Celebration angle beat
  • Set promotion tag name to match tag team default name when adding new promotion tag teams
  • Added unassign all from brands button on brands page
  • Small style updates
  • Fixed video backgrounds when you have a background.mp4 file in your Game Folder
  • Adjusted viewership for PPVs to match reality better
  • Fixed bug where tag title matches would not have an opponent
  • Fixed bug where being Engaged can never be seen or set
  • Fixed bug where major spots could not be set
  • Fixed movesets being unselectable

Changed files in this update

Windows Pro Wrestling Simulator Windows Depot Depot 1157702
  • Loading history…
macOS Pro Wrestling Simulator Mac Depot Depot 1157703
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1157704
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link