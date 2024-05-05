Version 3.84 hotfix patch 1 released

Share · View all patches · Build 14270315 · Last edited 5 May 2024 – 11:59:02 UTC by Wendy

A small patch has been released to fix the following issues, which probably occurred only for a subset of adventurers.

Version 3.84.1

Saved characters from version 3.80-> are compatible with this version.

fixed: continuing pausable crafting with inferior tools caused erroneous production times

If inferior tools were used to start and continue pausable crafting tasks the remaining production times were not always set correctly. This glitch occasionally initiated conditions where continued pausable crafting required seemingly endless production times.

fixed: wrong javelin item tile

Cheers! ːurw_sageː