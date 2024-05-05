 Skip to content

UnReal World update for 5 May 2024

Version 3.84 hotfix patch 1 released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small patch has been released to fix the following issues, which probably occurred only for a subset of adventurers.

Version 3.84.1

Saved characters from version 3.80-> are compatible with this version.

  • fixed: continuing pausable crafting with inferior tools caused erroneous production times

If inferior tools were used to start and continue pausable crafting tasks the remaining production times were not always set correctly. This glitch occasionally initiated conditions where continued pausable crafting required seemingly endless production times.

  • fixed: wrong javelin item tile

Cheers! ːurw_sageː

