MuseSwipr update for 5 May 2024

🛠️ Skin Editor Fixes, Arrow keys to adjust options - May 06

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🛠️ Skin Editor Fixes, Arrow keys to adjust options

  • Fixed not being able to clone skin elements from the default skin “Pulse”, and the legacy default skin.
  • Fixed skin editor not scaling with resolution changes.
  • Fixed note hit animation sprites sharing one sprite
  • Added the ability to set precise values in the options. You can use the left and right arrow keys to adjust the sliders while hovering over the slider.
  • Reduced the blue tint over background images in-game

Changed files in this update

