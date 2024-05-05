🛠️ Skin Editor Fixes, Arrow keys to adjust options - May 06

🛠️ Skin Editor Fixes, Arrow keys to adjust options
- Fixed not being able to clone skin elements from the default skin “Pulse”, and the legacy default skin.
- Fixed skin editor not scaling with resolution changes.
- Fixed note hit animation sprites sharing one sprite
- Added the ability to set precise values in the options. You can use the left and right arrow keys to adjust the sliders while hovering over the slider.
- Reduced the blue tint over background images in-game
Changed files in this update