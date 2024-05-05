-Fixed slow ziplining speed in warehouse map
-Fixed revolver recoil breaking when shooting too fast
-Fixed head collisions being too intrusive
-Fixed interactable's colliders being re-enabled to quickly after ungrabbing
Boneless VR update for 5 May 2024
Minor Bug Fixes
-Fixed slow ziplining speed in warehouse map
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update