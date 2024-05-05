 Skip to content

Boneless VR update for 5 May 2024

Minor Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed slow ziplining speed in warehouse map
-Fixed revolver recoil breaking when shooting too fast
-Fixed head collisions being too intrusive
-Fixed interactable's colliders being re-enabled to quickly after ungrabbing

