Bug fixes v1.1.1.2

Now trees on the map will wave when winds blow

Corrected the initial value of the label's y-position slider in the bottle design panel

Fixed when mixing different vintage grapes would show double strings of the wine name

Fixed the problem where non-vintage (mixing vintages) wines displayed ‘0’ as the vintage on the bottle label

Fixed the issue where racking multiple lots, skipped(click Next without racking anything out) wines would be lost

Now, when keeping the vineyard block open, weeds and other grape statuses will update correctly without the need to reopen the window

Fixed the problem where starting or loading a game, current trophies would not reset

Resolved the issue where, even when the cellar door wine list is empty, the door sign would still show as open

Known issues: We had a few reports that racked mixtures would sometimes show an empty profile. But transferring other content into the vessel could make it work again. Regrettably, despite our efforts, we haven’t been able to reproduce this issue. If you come across this issue, we kindly request that you use our in-game bug reporter or visit the Steam discussion board to report it. Please provide a detailed description of the circumstances when it occurs. Your feedback is invaluable, and we appreciate your support and assistance!

Thank you to all our dear players for your continued support! 🙌