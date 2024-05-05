 Skip to content

Pixel Composer update for 5 May 2024

1.17.0.1 patch

Build 14270213

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs

  • [noparse][Inspector Panel] Fix error with quarternion unit.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Preview Panel] Fix onion skin error.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Strand Create] Segment value is now an integer.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][3D Object] Fix euler angle interpolation.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Surface Replace] Fix output not showing up in graph and preview panels.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Gradient Selector] Fix selecting color with "Show on selector" on set alpha to zero.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Shape] Fix triangulation on some path.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Export] Fix incorrect gif export argument.[/noparse]

Changed files in this update

