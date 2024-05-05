Update #30.2 hotfix

Fixes and improvements in preparation for the full release:
- improved some guitar tutorials
- fixes for campaign node UI menu flow
- fix for a case of guitar modifier applied for drums
- minor improvements for the crowd
- minor text changed for clarity
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixes and improvements in preparation for the full release:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update