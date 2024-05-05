 Skip to content

Rocking Legend update for 5 May 2024

Update #30.2 hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 14270129 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes and improvements in preparation for the full release:

  • improved some guitar tutorials
  • fixes for campaign node UI menu flow
  • fix for a case of guitar modifier applied for drums
  • minor improvements for the crowd
  • minor text changed for clarity

Changed files in this update

Rocking Hero Content Depot 1260801
