Update v0.5.a5c81a6

This update includes a new car, some new objects, and a variety of physics-related fixes. It's part one of the the two-part patch, which includes the new UI update.

Gameplay & Performance

Added a new car: Drift.

Added a new track: CherryDrifter.

Smoothed fuel and tyre wear calculations to help reduce any disadvantage from using keyboard input.

Separated throttle and brake inputs.

Speed limiter areas are now more aggressively enforced.

Adjusted the handling of the Lightning, to give it a more weighty feel.

Small adjustments to the General and Formula's colliders.

Small adjustments to the wheel behaviour when colliding with the terrain.

FIXED: Particles no longer remain on the terrain when moving to the next track in a Championship.

Particles no longer remain on the terrain when moving to the next track in a Championship. FIXED: Cones no longer slide down the terrain when restarting a race.

Cones no longer slide down the terrain when restarting a race. FIXED: AI no longer start slowly when they start off the racing line.

AI no longer start slowly when they start off the racing line. FIXED: Reverse grids now apply in the first race, too.

Track Editor

Added new snowy variants of the Birch tree and Hedge.

Added Cherry Blossom trees (in two colour variants).

FIXED: Bridges no longer cause a bump at the edges.

Known Issues