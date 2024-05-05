Update v0.5.a5c81a6

This update includes a new car, some new objects, and a variety of physics-related fixes. It's part one of the the two-part patch, which includes the new UI update.
Gameplay & Performance
- Added a new car: Drift.
- Added a new track: CherryDrifter.
- Smoothed fuel and tyre wear calculations to help reduce any disadvantage from using keyboard input.
- Separated throttle and brake inputs.
- Speed limiter areas are now more aggressively enforced.
- Adjusted the handling of the Lightning, to give it a more weighty feel.
- Small adjustments to the General and Formula's colliders.
- Small adjustments to the wheel behaviour when colliding with the terrain.
- FIXED: Particles no longer remain on the terrain when moving to the next track in a Championship.
- FIXED: Cones no longer slide down the terrain when restarting a race.
- FIXED: AI no longer start slowly when they start off the racing line.
- FIXED: Reverse grids now apply in the first race, too.
Track Editor
- Added new snowy variants of the Birch tree and Hedge.
- Added Cherry Blossom trees (in two colour variants).
- FIXED: Bridges no longer cause a bump at the edges.
Known Issues
- The main menu sometimes experiences distortions or other rendering issues - changing resolution, or restarting the game may rectify the issue.
- Occasionally, when in Windowed mode, changing the language multiple times in quick succession can shrink the game window.
Changed files in this update