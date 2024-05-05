 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GeneRally 2 update for 5 May 2024

Update v0.5.a5c81a6

Share · View all patches · Build 14270108 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update includes a new car, some new objects, and a variety of physics-related fixes. It's part one of the the two-part patch, which includes the new UI update.

Gameplay & Performance

  • Added a new car: Drift.
  • Added a new track: CherryDrifter.
  • Smoothed fuel and tyre wear calculations to help reduce any disadvantage from using keyboard input.
  • Separated throttle and brake inputs.
  • Speed limiter areas are now more aggressively enforced.
  • Adjusted the handling of the Lightning, to give it a more weighty feel.
  • Small adjustments to the General and Formula's colliders.
  • Small adjustments to the wheel behaviour when colliding with the terrain.
  • FIXED: Particles no longer remain on the terrain when moving to the next track in a Championship.
  • FIXED: Cones no longer slide down the terrain when restarting a race.
  • FIXED: AI no longer start slowly when they start off the racing line.
  • FIXED: Reverse grids now apply in the first race, too.

Track Editor

  • Added new snowy variants of the Birch tree and Hedge.
  • Added Cherry Blossom trees (in two colour variants).
  • FIXED: Bridges no longer cause a bump at the edges.

Known Issues

  • The main menu sometimes experiences distortions or other rendering issues - changing resolution, or restarting the game may rectify the issue.
  • Occasionally, when in Windowed mode, changing the language multiple times in quick succession can shrink the game window.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2104921
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2104922
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link