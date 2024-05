Share · View all patches · Build 14270086 · Last edited 5 May 2024 – 11:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Update

1 Add lightsaber

2 Add lightning rod

3 Add ore refiner

4 Adjust the size of the weapon

5 Adjust movement speed

6 Add display of felling and digging

7 Adjust attack animation

8 Fixed the bug of incorrect location of mining special effects

Thanks to curator KillYesterday for the feedback.