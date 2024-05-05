 Skip to content

Homaysa update for 5 May 2024

Update 20: Fixed Mech piloting bug

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This bug has taken a lot of time of me for the past few months and I am to say that at last I figured it out.

Now you can ride the mech without any problem...hopefully.

