v1.0 Entomophobia Update

Hello fellas,

v1.0 is out now!

I've been working on getting it ready for the past 3 weeks, the main 2 changes are controller support, and infestation, the full list of changes is below.

Controller Support: All gamepads should work to play the game, but I haven't tested all the types.

Infestation: There are 7 levels of Infestation which are unlocked by beating a map & come with difficulty modifiers.

🐛 Changes this patch:

Added Infestation, 7 levels of difficulty which also have visual changes to maps.

Added Gamepad support.

Redid the Controls menu to include Controller controls

Changed credits menu

Added a menu song.

Fixed the ability to adjust the Achievement progress bar with the mouse.

Fixed Map Ambiance not using the Ambient audio setting.

Did Multiple random small optimizations

Added a selector showing what button is currently selected for controller or keyboard menu navigation.

Added a scroll when selecting different maps.

Added a scroll when navigating through settings.

Fixed Controller detection.

Fixed the ability to change the level-up progress.

Fixed the ability to start a dodge while the game is paused.

Fixed the ability to dodge roll while standing still.

Replaced bosses of The Warehouse and The River with new ones.

Changed the bugs that spawn on the River map.

Fixed map selector sometimes moving to the left.

Added health bars under the bosses.

Fixed Gun damage being applied wrong.

Fixed some text not being colored as intended.

Lowered hit slow time.

Fixed some damages being broken.

Heavy Optimizations to Damage Dealing/Text Pops ranging from 50%-96% performance increase.

Optimized Gun shooting by 50%

Optimized Overall Enemies by 81%

Optimized Swarms by 66%

👷‍♂️📜 Future Update Ideas/Plans.

Elites & more Complex Enemies.

As I said when announcing the release date, v1.0 is not the end of the game so long as there are gamers playing. It took longer than it should've to get to this point, but Entomophobia was my first solo-developed game(I published other games while making this one but yeah), so there was a lot of learning that was done while making it. I appreciate the people who played during Early Access and gave feedback, thank you! :D

I'll make some small patches within the next couple of days, if you have bugs or issues, let me know through the Entomophobia discussions tab in the Community Hub, or on the Discord server linked in the About this section.

Enjoy!