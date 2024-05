Share · View all patches · Build 14269969 · Last edited 5 May 2024 – 10:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hey folks!

This small patch fixes misalignment on the object interaction menu, and returns centering the menu on the player, instead of on the object we're about to interact with.

Don't forget to report any issues you run into either on Steam discussions or by joining the game's Discord community.

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

