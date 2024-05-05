Updated to ver 0.82.

Thankfully, English-speaking people are also playing the game, so we have made it possible to play it in English as well, although we have used a tool to translate the game.

It is not yet complete but may be at least playable.

I am sure there are many oddities and I would be happy to learn about them.

→ver0.82

・We have used tools to translate, but once in-game short messages, etc., are now also in English.

You can choose the language you want to use from the SUPER ALICE DOLLS properties of the Steam client.

・Fixed Alice getting stuck when she ran out of stretch puppets in certain situations.