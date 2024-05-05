Please note that while in its Alpha stage, we cannot guarantee Park Studio will work reliably on all hardware, please report any bugs or crashes on our Discord server. Bug reports will be fixed as soon as possible.

Park Studio Alpha 0.1 has been released, here is what it includes:

The Coaster Editor : A tool that allows you to build awesome roller coasters with many customization options. In this release, the editor comes with 3 highly detailed coaster models, as well as basic coaster track editing.

The Park Building Tools : The base of the game, the building tools allow you to place and edit architecture and scenery pieces in your park. This release includes over 3000+ architecture and scenery pieces to play with. (Most pieces are placeholders, they are using bought assets from the Unreal Engine Marketplace and will be replaced in a future release with higher quality models). Note: The Undo and Redo systems are WIP, some actions are not yet supported, be careful when building.

The Path Editor : A tool that allows you to build paths allowing your visitors (coming soon) to go around your park and enjoy your creations. This release comes with a a few path textures and customization options.

Terrain Editing : A set of tools that allow you to sculpt the terrain of your park to your liking. This release comes with over a few terrain textures to adjust the look and feel of your landscapes.

Coming soon in Park Studio Alpha 0.2

Here are the features planned for release Alpha 0.2, coming soon.

Water body generation : A set of tools that will allow you to create lakes and flowing rivers.

New Coaster Types : Two new coaster types will join the 3 already included.

Transfer Tracks & Special Elements : An addition to the Coaster Editor, allowing you to build more complex rides with quick switch tracks, turn tables and more.

Better Sounds & Music : Due to the small budget we had for the first release of the game we couldn't get our hands on the sounds and music we wanted, the sounds of the game will progressively be upgraded update after update (Note: Some objects or rides may have no sound in Alpha 0.1).

There is still a lot of features planned for releases after the Alpha, you can find a brief summary of those features on our website here.

Important Note: Park Studio Alpha 0.1 is a "proof of concept" release that is only meant to showcase the base idea for the game, the goal of this release is to fund the project and allow it progress and evolve, you can participate in the funding of the game by inviting your friends to purchase and play Park Studio. Due to the game being in a very early stage of development, we highly encourage you not to play the game too seriously, we would advise not to start mega projects as the game can drastically change in future releases. Instead, we advise you to enjoy the features currently available and give us feedback!