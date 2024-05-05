 Skip to content

SimpleTD update for 5 May 2024

Exp Recycle Update

Build 14269905 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Item: Exp Recycler

  • Add Exp Recycler, Use To Change 1% Level Exp To Money
  • If The Use Multiply Is More Than 100, The Max Use Is Still 100
  • Only The Exp You See Can Be Changed, Level Will Not Change
  • In Early Game, This Is Not Cost Effective

