1.7 Update

Strap yourselves in, this is a big one:

Geoff no longer pushes Riley out the door - he's learned some manners.

Characters should not longer "fall into place" in certain scenarios (well, they will, but I did a cool thing with the camera fade in so it should be less noticeable).

Can no longer repeat a day (entering a room no longer resets the objective)

Added tutorial for viewing current objective.

Added mention of tutorial for running in third person mode.

Made the pool puzzle a little easier with various hints.

Added reminder in tutorial on where to find tutorial information if you forget controls.

Fixed autosave bug near end of game

Fixed issue where you couldn't collect camera unless opening/closing a menu first

Fixed various triggers repeating dialogue (now does it once)

Fixed being able to telepathically collect some items, or interact with some objects.

You can no longer see through Charlie's door into the void.

The weights in the gym are no longer so shiny they cause temporary blindness to players.

Riley should no longer get stuck on her own couch.

When using inventory items, they highlight in a nice blue rather than red. Better indicates a positive interaction.

Controls can now be viewed correctly in the options menu (just in case you forget something, but I know you won't!)

There is no longer a floating camera in they gym - also the "camera" sign has been found and put back on the wall!

Riley now understands how toilet (doors) work and shouldn't be able to get stuck on them.

A camera will no longer disappear if you save/load at a specific time.

The fog that was meant to be in the ending scene of the game but was never there ... is now there - SPOOKY!

LINUX ONLY: Due to Vsync not working in Linux, a target framerate has been set, hopefully fixing potential motion sickness issues. This is experimental, and may not work, and I will continue to test + attempt a fix.

Known Issues:

In the main living area, the game may start stuttering for no reason. I'm investigating, but saving + loading clears this up for now.

Also a big HUGE thanks to one very dedicate Linux user who provided tonnes of feedback. A bunch of fixes listed here are from their comments. If you're reading this, you know who you are, and I really appreciate it!