1.7 Update

Strap yourselves in, this is a big one:
- Geoff no longer pushes Riley out the door - he's learned some manners.
- Characters should not longer "fall into place" in certain scenarios (well, they will, but I did a cool thing with the camera fade in so it should be less noticeable).
- Can no longer repeat a day (entering a room no longer resets the objective)
- Added tutorial for viewing current objective.
- Added mention of tutorial for running in third person mode.
- Made the pool puzzle a little easier with various hints.
- Added reminder in tutorial on where to find tutorial information if you forget controls.
- Fixed autosave bug near end of game
- Fixed issue where you couldn't collect camera unless opening/closing a menu first
- Fixed various triggers repeating dialogue (now does it once)
- Fixed being able to telepathically collect some items, or interact with some objects.
- You can no longer see through Charlie's door into the void.
- The weights in the gym are no longer so shiny they cause temporary blindness to players.
- Riley should no longer get stuck on her own couch.
- When using inventory items, they highlight in a nice blue rather than red. Better indicates a positive interaction.
- Controls can now be viewed correctly in the options menu (just in case you forget something, but I know you won't!)
- There is no longer a floating camera in they gym - also the "camera" sign has been found and put back on the wall!
- Riley now understands how toilet (doors) work and shouldn't be able to get stuck on them.
- A camera will no longer disappear if you save/load at a specific time.
- The fog that was meant to be in the ending scene of the game but was never there ... is now there - SPOOKY!
- LINUX ONLY: Due to Vsync not working in Linux, a target framerate has been set, hopefully fixing potential motion sickness issues. This is experimental, and may not work, and I will continue to test + attempt a fix.
Known Issues:
- In the main living area, the game may start stuttering for no reason. I'm investigating, but saving + loading clears this up for now.
Also a big HUGE thanks to one very dedicate Linux user who provided tonnes of feedback. A bunch of fixes listed here are from their comments. If you're reading this, you know who you are, and I really appreciate it!
