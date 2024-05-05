 Skip to content

We Are Not Alone update for 5 May 2024

1.7 Update

Build 14269811 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Strap yourselves in, this is a big one:

  • Geoff no longer pushes Riley out the door - he's learned some manners.
  • Characters should not longer "fall into place" in certain scenarios (well, they will, but I did a cool thing with the camera fade in so it should be less noticeable).
  • Can no longer repeat a day (entering a room no longer resets the objective)
  • Added tutorial for viewing current objective.
  • Added mention of tutorial for running in third person mode.
  • Made the pool puzzle a little easier with various hints.
  • Added reminder in tutorial on where to find tutorial information if you forget controls.
  • Fixed autosave bug near end of game
  • Fixed issue where you couldn't collect camera unless opening/closing a menu first
  • Fixed various triggers repeating dialogue (now does it once)
  • Fixed being able to telepathically collect some items, or interact with some objects.
  • You can no longer see through Charlie's door into the void.
  • The weights in the gym are no longer so shiny they cause temporary blindness to players.
  • Riley should no longer get stuck on her own couch.
  • When using inventory items, they highlight in a nice blue rather than red. Better indicates a positive interaction.
  • Controls can now be viewed correctly in the options menu (just in case you forget something, but I know you won't!)
  • There is no longer a floating camera in they gym - also the "camera" sign has been found and put back on the wall!
  • Riley now understands how toilet (doors) work and shouldn't be able to get stuck on them.
  • A camera will no longer disappear if you save/load at a specific time.
  • The fog that was meant to be in the ending scene of the game but was never there ... is now there - SPOOKY!
  • LINUX ONLY: Due to Vsync not working in Linux, a target framerate has been set, hopefully fixing potential motion sickness issues. This is experimental, and may not work, and I will continue to test + attempt a fix.

Known Issues:

  • In the main living area, the game may start stuttering for no reason. I'm investigating, but saving + loading clears this up for now.

Also a big HUGE thanks to one very dedicate Linux user who provided tonnes of feedback. A bunch of fixes listed here are from their comments. If you're reading this, you know who you are, and I really appreciate it!

