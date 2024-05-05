 Skip to content

Ravager update for 5 May 2024

Version 5.1.8, Tribes & Vibes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dev Notes

  • The Ravager Soundtrack is now available for purchase on Steam, if you would like to support our musicians!
  • Our development focus remains on Act V Chapter Two, and it will continue that way until Chapter Two is ready to share with you.
  • But we'll keep up our regular updates with everything else that finishes while it's cooking!
  • MVPs of this build are Exo Spectra, for his fantastic new tracks; Mokkel, for cutting all of our new VA; and Stuke, for single-handedly (pun unintended) doing all our playtesting for this build.


Act V Features

  • Scene: Showing the wolf tribe how a real alpha and beta do it (collab with Briar Bloodthorn and DoItToJulia).
  • Voice: Darja’s responses to your advances in the palace (Nyah).
  • Voice: Enid’s introduction and reintroduction in the creche (Demi Goggles).
  • Voice: Issa’s conversation about the princess (Maya Fae).
  • Voice: Marie-Anne’s response to your advances while pregnant in the dungeon (Marina Montague).
  • Voice: Marie-Anne’s thankful oral scene in the dungeon (Marina Montague).
  • Voice: Mother’s various appearances at court (Midnight Iris, Demi Goggles, and GreyScale).

Act I-IV Features

  • Scene: An alternate path for Naho’s ‘Return’ consort scene (three variants).
  • Art: Remastered art for Naho’s ‘sunny side up’ scene (two variants, eight images, Lubbio).
  • Art: Remastered art for Naho’s Reprimand scene (six images, Lubbio).
  • Art: Remastered art for Naho’s Leashed scene (six images, Lubbio).
  • Animation: Valzira’s post-breaking scenes, animated (four variants, thirty-six clips, Amon Ra).
  • Voice: Assorted missing dragon lines (GreyScale).
  • Voice: Valzira’s older lines have been updated to new recordings from her current VA (Jezebeth).
  • Voice: The kobolds’ response to Darja’s arrival (Kobold34).
  • Voice: The kobolds’ part in fetching Marie-Anne and Mina for Malagar (Kobold34).
  • Music: The infernal suite has been completely re-engineered, and it absolutely slaps now (Exo Spectra).
  • Music: Issa now has his own suite, which can be heard during his initial encounter (Exo Spectra).
  • Translation: All the dreams have been translated in the Russian translation (Lipach).

Tweaks

  • Eburon can now be visited in Act V any time after you’ve seen your court briefing.
  • Choosing to have your kobolds punish Issa during first meeting is now (partially) illustrated.

Fixes

  • Darja no longer visits her uncle after you have snacked on her.
  • A pair of Dragon lines in the Bastion heist have had their VA restored.
  • Eburon will allow you to visit him in Act V if you promised the wolf tribe something rather than the lowlands.
  • Eburon will tell you how the pack are doing if they have exactly 3 Morale.
  • Handling for Malagar leaving during Act V has been fixed for new playthroughs.
  • Valzira can no longer poison herself, or talk about her pregnancy, after being given to Malagar.
  • Numerous typos have been fixed, as sure as the Sun rises in the morning.
  • And everything found during playtesting. Thank you, Stuke!

