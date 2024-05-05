Version 5.1.8, Tribes & Vibes

Dev Notes
- The Ravager Soundtrack is now available for purchase on Steam, if you would like to support our musicians!
- Our development focus remains on Act V Chapter Two, and it will continue that way until Chapter Two is ready to share with you.
- But we'll keep up our regular updates with everything else that finishes while it's cooking!
- MVPs of this build are Exo Spectra, for his fantastic new tracks; Mokkel, for cutting all of our new VA; and Stuke, for single-handedly (pun unintended) doing all our playtesting for this build.
- Scene: Showing the wolf tribe how a real alpha and beta do it (collab with Briar Bloodthorn and DoItToJulia).
- Voice: Darja’s responses to your advances in the palace (Nyah).
- Voice: Enid’s introduction and reintroduction in the creche (Demi Goggles).
- Voice: Issa’s conversation about the princess (Maya Fae).
- Voice: Marie-Anne’s response to your advances while pregnant in the dungeon (Marina Montague).
- Voice: Marie-Anne’s thankful oral scene in the dungeon (Marina Montague).
- Voice: Mother’s various appearances at court (Midnight Iris, Demi Goggles, and GreyScale).
Act I-IV Features
- Scene: An alternate path for Naho’s ‘Return’ consort scene (three variants).
- Art: Remastered art for Naho’s ‘sunny side up’ scene (two variants, eight images, Lubbio).
- Art: Remastered art for Naho’s Reprimand scene (six images, Lubbio).
- Art: Remastered art for Naho’s Leashed scene (six images, Lubbio).
- Animation: Valzira’s post-breaking scenes, animated (four variants, thirty-six clips, Amon Ra).
- Voice: Assorted missing dragon lines (GreyScale).
- Voice: Valzira’s older lines have been updated to new recordings from her current VA (Jezebeth).
- Voice: The kobolds’ response to Darja’s arrival (Kobold34).
- Voice: The kobolds’ part in fetching Marie-Anne and Mina for Malagar (Kobold34).
- Music: The infernal suite has been completely re-engineered, and it absolutely slaps now (Exo Spectra).
- Music: Issa now has his own suite, which can be heard during his initial encounter (Exo Spectra).
- Translation: All the dreams have been translated in the Russian translation (Lipach).
Tweaks
- Eburon can now be visited in Act V any time after you’ve seen your court briefing.
- Choosing to have your kobolds punish Issa during first meeting is now (partially) illustrated.
Fixes
- Darja no longer visits her uncle after you have snacked on her.
- A pair of Dragon lines in the Bastion heist have had their VA restored.
- Eburon will allow you to visit him in Act V if you promised the wolf tribe something rather than the lowlands.
- Eburon will tell you how the pack are doing if they have exactly 3 Morale.
- Handling for Malagar leaving during Act V has been fixed for new playthroughs.
- Valzira can no longer poison herself, or talk about her pregnancy, after being given to Malagar.
- Numerous typos have been fixed, as sure as the Sun rises in the morning.
- And everything found during playtesting. Thank you, Stuke!
