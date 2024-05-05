 Skip to content

God Within VR update for 5 May 2024

5.6

Share · View all patches · Build 14269771 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

So yesterdays update didnt fixe the water die problem,this time its fixed
And another important fix: fixe blurry textures on some objects! dont know how i missed it.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2519221
