Patch 0.7 Live!

Version 0.7

Main Story:

1.- Uncover even more mysteries about the Anomalies spreading through The World.

SideQuests added:

1.- Help a certain Shopkeeper gain confidence and increase his reputation by accompanying him on a Forest full of illussions! (Full side quest)

2.- Help an Alchemist to explore Ancient Technologic Ruins! (Progress only)

3.- Visit the oneiric realm and meet a Dream Traveler. (Progress only)

4.- A new training at the Dojo (Progress only)

5.- Help a humble Kobold to find his Lost precious Book. (Full side quest)

6- Help the Monster Caretaker bring even more monsters to the Monster Yard. (Progress only)

7- Satisfy a Sea Creature by finding shiny objects for her collection! (Progress only)

8- Get a rematch with a certain gentleman (Full side quest)

New Artwork:

No animatons this time, but there will be several new pictures! Some are still as "Work In Progress" but they will be updated as time goes.

Artwork can be missed temporary, sometimes by choice of the player or doing badly in Side-Quests. The feature to recover Artwork is not implemented yet. Keep in mind recovering Artwork will be pricey in-game,

Although Artwork can be recovered, the scene itself won't, or at least is not planned, so do your best on Side-Quests!

New Locations:

1- Mountain Pass

2- Mysterious Island small section

3- Ancient Ruins

4- Illusive Forest

Balance and Gameplay:

Overall the difficulty has been adjusted at the begining to be easier to give some time for the player learn mechanics. The difficulty will rank up progressively.

1.- Some skills has been adjusted to do better damage

2.- Added a new Special Skill for the Pawssion Gauge

3.- Added new weapons/Accesories

4.- New level cap is 15

5.- New Skills

6.- A few more Friendly Monsters

7.- Yard Gold Donation Box (buy monsters basically)

8.- More Purchasables over the Badge Shop

9.- A few more Recipes, Life Potion and Energy Potion recipe changed and other tweaked

10.- More NPCs, some of them has something to give you

11.- Adrenaline Potion works now.

Quality of Life:

1.- Item popups that doesn't pause the flow of the game

2.- "!" Icon now shows up in cases where an important event has taken place, this will help to not forget some stuff.

3.- WIP icon in all the things that cannot be done or cannot be unlocked.

4.- More Tutorial pages to cover all new things.

Crafting:

Life Escense and Mind Escense will be able to be crafted using several monster loot. It will be a new use rather than just selling them.

Any Escense is relatively rare, so crafting them will be a expensive loot wise

Bugs and known issues:

There has been some lag / low performance issues. Know that I'm investigating and trying to optimize the game. Regardless if you have any issues about this or any other glitch let me know!

What's next:

Thank you for your patience! I know I've been slow, I'm developing the game mostly on my own with some occasional help from people and friends and I realized in the process that it's even harder than I ever thought. This patch is finally done and I hope you enjoy the new content!

Once again, thank youd deeply for your patience and for playing the game!

All feedback is welcome!

Some screenshots from the new content!







