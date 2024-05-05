v1.01 & 1.02 Patch Notes

Added support for camera rotation (using the <- and -> keys) and camera reset (using the home key).

Implemented support for unrestricted frame rates (FPS) which can be chosen in the settings menu.

Weekly challenge content for next week.

Reduced the increase in enemy HP and armor on days 4, 9, 15, and 19.

Fixed bug causing shortcut keys for buildings to become scrambled.

Resolved issue where players were prone to accidental card selection at the start of each day.

Fixed bug causing significant camera displacement when moving the camera while the game was paused.

Fixed bug where players who have played the demo version were not receiving the "Complete Tutorial" achievement.

Fixed bug where some players were not seeing roguelike challenges.

Fixed bug causing repeated selection of the same map multiple times.

We are paying attention to feedback and issues raised by players in the Steam comments, forums, surveys and Discord channels. We will address game issues and make adjustments as quickly as possible. However, due to limited resources (this is a solo-developed game), not all feedback can be immediately addressed. We appreciate your understanding!

Additionally, our translation support team has nearly completed translations for French, German, Russian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, and Portuguese(Brazil), which will be implemented soon.