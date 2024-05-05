0.9.3_7196 📚 Better Blueprint Shop, Obelisk offerings, settings, and more!

🛍️ Better Blueprint Shop
This update includes the following:
- Sort by main categories: view all, buildables, buildings, consumables (like gems, building materials), and equipment
- Better categorization: added cooking stations under "equipment". Now appears under buildables and equipment
- Learned blueprints are still moved to the bottom on next visit - but they are now focusable, so you no longer go all the way back up to the top if you press down on gamepad at the bottom
- Shows you the items required and a preview mesh or icon, depending on whether or not there is a placeable mesh available
We have more improvements planned for the future!
✨ Quality of Life
- MSQ Grassy Plains Obelisk now takes Furnace instead of Simple Stove due to material lock
- NEW Fog settings: turn it off, have it on high to be more prominent, or keep it at the current default
- NEW Shadow distance cutoff now affected by shadow quality: we recommend High for best looking settings, and lower if it's causing performance issues
- NEW NPCs now display a heart emote for a loved gift, a music note emote for a liked gift, and a frustrated emote for a disliked gift
- More rocks in Grassy Plains and Frozen Tundra for gem shards and Obsidian collection
- Arrows can be now found under "equipment" in addition to "consumables" so it shows up along with the Wooden Bow
- Miss Curator's counter dialogue only shows the prompt for requests if you have an active quest from her
- "Cleaning Duty" quest changed from shipping 20 Clay to simply collecting items that should help get new players situated to which debris drops Cloth, String, and Fire Fragments
- Furnace no longer requires Myst Crystals to craft: now requires an additional 5 Iron Ore and 5 Fire Fragments in addition to Stone and Hardwood
🐛 Fixes
- Game no longer crashes when the recipient name is left blank in SNACK PACK
- Fixed rare issue where SnackoUI would cause a crash when navigating between screens
- Fixed issue where placing buildables in the basement of the player house would disappear
- Fixed incorrect cost of Traditional Ice Box (340 → 3,400)
- Angelfish now correctly spawns in the farm
- Fixed issue where keybinds were being reset on game start
Changed files in this update