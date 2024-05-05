Patch 2.1.2.1.8 Notes

(Small patch, mostly to fix a crash bug.)
Major Bug Fixes
-Fixed a crash bug that could happen very rarely when playing a card.
Quality of Life
-New visuals and sound fx were added for when you level up a "Level Up" card.
