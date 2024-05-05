 Skip to content

Call of Zadeus update for 5 May 2024

Patch 2.1.2.1.8 Notes

Patch 2.1.2.1.8 Notes

Build 14269574

Patchnotes via Steam Community

(Small patch, mostly to fix a crash bug.)

Major Bug Fixes

-Fixed a crash bug that could happen very rarely when playing a card.

Quality of Life

-New visuals and sound fx were added for when you level up a "Level Up" card.

