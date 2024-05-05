 Skip to content

Chrono Ark update for 5 May 2024

Chrono Ark 1.0.12

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dark Heal: Fixed an issue where this skill would damage allies if used while under an attack power increase buff.
Selena & Helia: Fixed a bug where they would suddenly die unexpectedly.
Sun Shard & Moon Shard: Fixed a bug where players could gain the effects without having both shards.
DLC: Fixed a bug where players could select student costumes without having completed the ending if they owned the DLC.

