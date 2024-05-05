Dark Heal: Fixed an issue where this skill would damage allies if used while under an attack power increase buff.
Selena & Helia: Fixed a bug where they would suddenly die unexpectedly.
Sun Shard & Moon Shard: Fixed a bug where players could gain the effects without having both shards.
DLC: Fixed a bug where players could select student costumes without having completed the ending if they owned the DLC.
Chrono Ark update for 5 May 2024
Chrono Ark 1.0.12
Dark Heal: Fixed an issue where this skill would damage allies if used while under an attack power increase buff.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update