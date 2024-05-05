Totally Shmup 1.1 Update

1.1.2.0 Patch Notes

Main Feature

Nightmare Mode - harder randomised custom levels.

All gauntlet has been split up into randomly chosen smaller chunks with more enemies to create the Nightmare Mode. You can choose which background, boss and weapons from the start. If you found the gauntlet too easy, then this mode is for you!

Small Changes and Bug Fixes

Issue with screen size not being correct when toggling maximised

Mouse support for clicking buttons

Mouse 3 now fires charged weapon

Mouse 4 + Middle mouse now fires bombs

Fixed some colours in backgrounds, pixels out of place etc.

Red outline to smoke

Normal and Easy - Colour previews for routes. Route B in horizontal stages now follow the dark theme to make it clearer both routes are different.

Keyboard Controls screen can now be exited with Keyboard and Gamepad without clicking back.

Fixed some enemies appearing too soon

Some boss health values lowered a little