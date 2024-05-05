 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Totally Shmup update for 5 May 2024

Totally Shmup 1.1 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14269524 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.1.2.0 Patch Notes

Main Feature

Nightmare Mode - harder randomised custom levels.
All gauntlet has been split up into randomly chosen smaller chunks with more enemies to create the Nightmare Mode. You can choose which background, boss and weapons from the start. If you found the gauntlet too easy, then this mode is for you!

Small Changes and Bug Fixes

Issue with screen size not being correct when toggling maximised
Mouse support for clicking buttons
Mouse 3 now fires charged weapon
Mouse 4 + Middle mouse now fires bombs
Fixed some colours in backgrounds, pixels out of place etc.
Red outline to smoke
Normal and Easy - Colour previews for routes. Route B in horizontal stages now follow the dark theme to make it clearer both routes are different.
Keyboard Controls screen can now be exited with Keyboard and Gamepad without clicking back.
Fixed some enemies appearing too soon
Some boss health values lowered a little

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2755701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link