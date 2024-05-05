Totally Shmup 1.1 Update

1.1.2.0 Patch Notes
Main Feature
Nightmare Mode - harder randomised custom levels.
All gauntlet has been split up into randomly chosen smaller chunks with more enemies to create the Nightmare Mode. You can choose which background, boss and weapons from the start. If you found the gauntlet too easy, then this mode is for you!
Small Changes and Bug Fixes
Issue with screen size not being correct when toggling maximised
Mouse support for clicking buttons
Mouse 3 now fires charged weapon
Mouse 4 + Middle mouse now fires bombs
Fixed some colours in backgrounds, pixels out of place etc.
Red outline to smoke
Normal and Easy - Colour previews for routes. Route B in horizontal stages now follow the dark theme to make it clearer both routes are different.
Keyboard Controls screen can now be exited with Keyboard and Gamepad without clicking back.
Fixed some enemies appearing too soon
Some boss health values lowered a little
Changed files in this update