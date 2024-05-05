new adjustable color hoops

adjustable color hoops can be adjusted from the pause menu or from the f3 menu.

These colors are NOT defaults, and only last while the player is in the scene.

These colors are saved with the level save, and loaded with the level load, but the default will always be white. (if you think it looks orange or purple by default, that is because the scene you are in has colored lighting, which will impact the color of the hoop,,, but the color is still white, lit with a colored light in that case) .. These colors will also be exported/imported.