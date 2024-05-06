Plushie from the Sky is OUT NOW

The game has finally fallen onto Steam!

I've been cooking up this game (part-time & solo) for the past 3+ years. It's a dream to finally be able to press the release button. I still can't believe it! I'm afraid that I'll wake up suddenly, and everything will just be a dream.

But one thing is for sure - I couldn't have made it this far without YOU... the players! BIG THANK YOU!

So what's next?

Please leave a review on Steam. Share your experiences, your joy, your frustration. I will be reading ALL of them. And also, share the game with your friends!

Found any bugs or have feedback?

Join the discord and let me know! Or you can post it on the Steam community forum.

And Finally....

Follow me on Social media to see what I'm cooking next!

And finally finally....

ENJOY THE GAME!

Big Love,

Fishwind