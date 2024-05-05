 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Love of Magic update for 5 May 2024

Hotfix 1.6.9e

Share · View all patches · Build 14269433 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small hotfix to update a couple of spankbank/memory issues people were having, and clean up the puppeteering for Katie's MMA fight.

Apart from that, my next game, Morningstar: Book of the Fallen, is going live at the end of the month! Give it a wishlist here if you haven't yet, it helps so much on launch.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2396740/Morningstar_Book_of_the_Fallen/

Build notes:
1.6.9e

  • Fixed two Katie spankbanks (MMA and Flawless fire gem)
  • Fixed an issue where some memories aren't triggering correctly
  • Fixed an issue with video thumbnails when there were two videos with the same name
  • Fixed up puppeteering for the Katie MMA fight

1.6.9d

  • Fixed up memories (accessed from settings)

Changed files in this update

macOS Love of Magic OSX Depot 1270213
  • Loading history…
Linux Love of Magic Linux Depot 1270214
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Love of Magic Win64 Depot 1270215
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link