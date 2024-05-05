Hotfix 1.6.9e

This is a small hotfix to update a couple of spankbank/memory issues people were having, and clean up the puppeteering for Katie's MMA fight.

Apart from that, my next game, Morningstar: Book of the Fallen, is going live at the end of the month! Give it a wishlist here if you haven't yet, it helps so much on launch.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2396740/Morningstar_Book_of_the_Fallen/

Build notes:

1.6.9e

Fixed two Katie spankbanks (MMA and Flawless fire gem)

Fixed an issue where some memories aren't triggering correctly

Fixed an issue with video thumbnails when there were two videos with the same name

Fixed up puppeteering for the Katie MMA fight

1.6.9d