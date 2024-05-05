Hotfix 1.6.9e

This is a small hotfix to update a couple of spankbank/memory issues people were having, and clean up the puppeteering for Katie's MMA fight.
Apart from that, my next game, Morningstar: Book of the Fallen, is going live at the end of the month! Give it a wishlist here if you haven't yet, it helps so much on launch.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2396740/Morningstar_Book_of_the_Fallen/
Build notes:
1.6.9e
- Fixed two Katie spankbanks (MMA and Flawless fire gem)
- Fixed an issue where some memories aren't triggering correctly
- Fixed an issue with video thumbnails when there were two videos with the same name
- Fixed up puppeteering for the Katie MMA fight
1.6.9d
- Fixed up memories (accessed from settings)
Changed files in this update