- The maximum level required for upgrading the magic barrier has been changed to level 110
- Fix bug where attributes of level 100 and level 110 suits cannot be displayed correctly
放置地下城-Idle Dungeon update for 5 May 2024
The MAX level required for upgrading the magic barrier has been changed to 110
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2600041
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update