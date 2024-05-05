 Skip to content

放置地下城-Idle Dungeon update for 5 May 2024

The MAX level required for upgrading the magic barrier has been changed to 110

Share · View all patches · Build 14269424 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. The maximum level required for upgrading the magic barrier has been changed to level 110
  2. Fix bug where attributes of level 100 and level 110 suits cannot be displayed correctly

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2600041
