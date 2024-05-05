 Skip to content

Tower Knight update for 5 May 2024

Version 0.3 (skipping 0.2)

Share · View all patches · Build 14269318 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Development on Version 0.3 went smoothly so I decided to skip 0.2 and release 0.3 early.

0.3 Includes:

  • Music
  • Sound Effects
  • Updated graphics
  • A new "Destroy" card

Enjoy!

