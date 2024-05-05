Version 0.3 (skipping 0.2)

Development on Version 0.3 went smoothly so I decided to skip 0.2 and release 0.3 early.
0.3 Includes:
- Music
- Sound Effects
- Updated graphics
- A new "Destroy" card
Enjoy!
