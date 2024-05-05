-
Fighting Red Tie is slightly easier now.
-
An icon will now tell you if your moves will miss, but only in normal mode.
-
New village Green Tie encounter, this Green Tie will hint to you how to leave the village.
Lost Surreal Hell update for 5 May 2024
Patch 2
Patch 2
