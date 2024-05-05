 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lost Surreal Hell update for 5 May 2024

Patch 2

Share · View all patches · Build 14269246 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fighting Red Tie is slightly easier now.

  • An icon will now tell you if your moves will miss, but only in normal mode.

  • New village Green Tie encounter, this Green Tie will hint to you how to leave the village.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2306401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link