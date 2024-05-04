Update 1.0.8

This patch includes a really important fix that affects any players with high refresh rate monitors (120Hz+).
CHANGES:
- Weapons offered in the shop display the DNA letter instead of that weapon's projectile now (hopefully this helps players better understand what they're buying, and what each weapon represents).
- Wave ending alert text and tint is now green instead of red (so that it looks more distinct from the red low Health tint).
- Hovering over text and buttons in SETTINGS shows an explanation near the bottom.
- Victory stars will now also show on turret and perk icons in CHECKLIST.
- It's no longer possible for all 4 items in the shop to be identical.
FIXES:
- Various weapon behaviours and visual effects were sped up for players with high refresh rate monitors - if this includes you, give the game another go now that this is fixed! (seriously, it completely messed up the balancing/aesthetic).
- Heat-related perks that had their descriptions changed by the Diesel turret ("heat" becomes "fuel") will now properly update when you change your turret to something else.
- Victory stars will appear on the corner of weapons when you view the arsenal from the pause menu, just like they do on the regular ARSENAL menu.
Changed files in this update