Feedback for Genome Guardian: Prologue has been super positive! Many bugs have been squashed and various QoL improvements have been made to ensure that Genome Guardian is a quality, full experience when it releases 70 hours from now.

Details regarding Release State & Future Content details were described here.

For creators that want to stream and make videos, here's the Press Kit.

Current Status: Final marketing push before release!