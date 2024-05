Share · View all patches · Build 14269115 · Last edited 5 May 2024 – 06:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Brief hotfix patch. I'm frying bigger fish right now, but these things needed addressing.

Hive's Hold Timer now properly depletes in the rear position (relative to your Pressure, just like in the front position). This solves an issue where she couldn't be tagged back in if you tagged out during a chain.

Bear no longer randomly crashes the Piece Selector.

The next patch is taking a while for artwork reasons. Thank you for your patience.