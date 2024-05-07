 Skip to content

Fernbus Simulator update for 7 May 2024

Fernbus Simulator - Update 33 Release

Last edited 7 May 2024 – 12:52:04 UTC

Update 33 for Fernbus Simulator is here! Full changelog here:

Changelog 1.33.73776

  • Added road icons for DLC Poland
  • Many fixes for Poland DLC
  • Many fixes for Denmark DLC
  • Fixed retarder sound not playing in some busses
  • Fixed retarder max keybind not working
  • Fixed cruise control not getting canceled by retarder
  • Fixed no passengers spawning in Copenhagen
  • Fixed Trucks occasionally jumping on spawn
  • Fixed AC Temperature Button Comfort Class
  • Fixed reversing lights not updating immediately VDL
  • Fixed being able to negative or double brake
  • Fixed MAN Lion’s Coach 3rd Gen wrong gears in cross selector
  • Level Art Fixes
  • Performance Optimizations

** Please, be aware that the impact of performance optimisations varies from system to system due to hardware configurations, installed software and other programs running in the background

Changed files in this update

