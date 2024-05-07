Fernbus Simulator - Update 33 Release

Share · View all patches · Build 14269056 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 12:52:04 UTC by Wendy

Update 33 for Fernbus Simulator is here! Full changelog here:

Changelog 1.33.73776

Added road icons for DLC Poland

Many fixes for Poland DLC

Many fixes for Denmark DLC

Fixed retarder sound not playing in some busses

Fixed retarder max keybind not working

Fixed cruise control not getting canceled by retarder

Fixed no passengers spawning in Copenhagen

Fixed Trucks occasionally jumping on spawn

Fixed AC Temperature Button Comfort Class

Fixed reversing lights not updating immediately VDL

Fixed being able to negative or double brake

Fixed MAN Lion’s Coach 3rd Gen wrong gears in cross selector

Level Art Fixes

Performance Optimizations

** Please, be aware that the impact of performance optimisations varies from system to system due to hardware configurations, installed software and other programs running in the background