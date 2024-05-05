Hotfix v0.20.57

Bugfixes for v0.20.57:
- Fixed "icy" terrain types to generate reliable ground shapes each time; previously they generated a different shape each time you loaded a save, which could cause complex scenery placements to become vertically unaligned. That should no longer happen after this build!
- Fixed an issue where the monster zone placement tool could become confused about its state if you started using it in an illegal location (such as inside an unowned region). It's now much better-behaved in those situations!
Plus other miscellaneous small fixes and improvements!
-T
Changed files in this update