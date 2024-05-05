 Skip to content

星河防线 Playtest update for 5 May 2024

Version 0.0.5 updated

Share · View all patches · Build 14269032 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1: Improve monster damage calculation
2: Fix bugs when selling large traps quickly
3. Fixed the value of the magnetic storm energy tower
4. Add the sky material ball to make the scene located in the starry sky

Changed files in this update

Depot 2872071
  • Loading history…
