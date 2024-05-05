1: Improve monster damage calculation
2: Fix bugs when selling large traps quickly
3. Fixed the value of the magnetic storm energy tower
4. Add the sky material ball to make the scene located in the starry sky
星河防线 Playtest update for 5 May 2024
Version 0.0.5 updated
