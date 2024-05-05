Update - v1.0.5 Difficulty Adjustments, System Improvements, Bug Fixes

Hello, It's Maetdol Games.

Reported bugs have been fixed and easy/normal difficulty has been adjusted.

About v1.0.5 updates.

Difficulty Adjustment and Sweet Dream Mode Added

There was a lot of feedback that the Normal was difficult for light users.

We thought it would be hard to learn the game if the Difficulty was high for the first time, so we adjusted the Difficulty.

The sooner you get used to the game, the more fun you will have!

Easy: Deleted

-> Added 'Sweet Dream' mode

-> Sweet Dream mode can be applied at any Difficulty.

-> If Nightmare Difficulty is too hard, challenge with a sweet!

-> Added 'Sweet Dream' mode -> Sweet Dream mode can be applied at any Difficulty. -> If Nightmare Difficulty is too hard, challenge with a sweet! Normal: Adjusted

-> Enemy ATK decreases and attack delay increases compared to Hard.

-> The boss attacks more slowly and discontinuously compared to Hard.

-> Enemy ATK decreases and attack delay increases compared to Hard. -> The boss attacks more slowly and discontinuously compared to Hard. Hard: Added

-> Same as the last Normal

The last Normal has been adjusted to Hard, and the new Normal has been adjusted to a difficulty level between Easy and Hard.

Instead of deleting Easy, we added 'Sweet Dream' mode.

The difficulty level above Nightmare remains the same!

We hope more players find the game enjoyable and see the end of it!

Remove The Last Frame From The Player's Room

The Last frame in the player's room has been prepared for content to be added later.

So it's natural that it won't open, but we didn't think it would confuse players.

We have deleted it to avoid further confusion.

We are very sorry for any confusion!

Weapon Balance Adjustment

The Shield's swap buff was created with the intention of parrying by swapping weapons, and it was confirmed to work as intended.

However, we also felt that it made the game a little easier.

Therefore, the function will be maintained, but the duration will be modified so that it should be used with more timing.

Reduced Shield's swap buff duration

-> Duration: 6 seconds -> 4 seconds

The Greatsword's SP Attack is slow and difficult to hit, but it only cost 20 SP, so the damage is low.

SP cost has been increased to 30 and damage has been increased to make it easier to inflict damage.

Increased SP cost and damage for Greatsword's SP Attack

-> SP cost: 20 -> 30

Drop Chest When Defeating A Boss

There was an opinion that it was boring because there was no reward after defeating the boss.

The boss reward can actually be obtained from Boundary Shelter, but we thought that opinion made sense.

So we added a little reward!

Boss chest is now dropped when defeating a boss.

-> Random erosion weapon guaranteed drop

-> Low probability of dropping a Dream Shard Box

-> Golds, Dream Shards, Artifact Fragment drop

Collection in Pause

It would like to fill out the collection, but there was an opinion that it would be difficult because it can only be viewed in the player's room.

You can now view the collection from the pause menu while playing!

Spoiler

[spoiler]Dream Merchant - The Ageless Adjustment[/spoiler]

[spoiler]There was an opinion that Dream Merchant's second phase, The Ageless, was easy.

We thought that the patterns feel a bit plain, so some of the patterns will need to be adjusted.

Variation of Guantlet pattern added

Variation of Shotgun pattern added

Increased hammer pattern's shield HP

Reduced stun time when destroying the hammer pattern's shield

[/spoiler]

*Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where play time data was displayed abnormally

Fixed an issue where the close key was displayed during the Nightmare Extractor's erosion selection and the reforger's reforging selection.

Fixed an issue where health recovered after enduring death was not treated as recovery

-> Rest assured, the effect of food poisoning does not apply!

-> Rest assured, the effect of food poisoning does not apply! Fixed an issue where Weapon: 'Slime''s SP Attack was not treated as SP Attack.

Fixed an issue where the increased stats did not decrease properly when removing Totem: ‘Friend?ship Sword’ and Totem: ‘Friend?ship Locket’

Fixed an issue where the Totem: ‘Sword of Greed’ effect was activated even if the enemy was not killed with a critical hit.

Fixed an issue where Totem: 'Talisman' prevented the curse from being applied to the Nightmare 6 difficulty effect.

Fixed an issue where Totem: ‘Deadly Stone’ was dropped when Totem: ‘Chameleon’ copied Totem: ‘Buried Gemstone’

Fixed an issue where the amount of DMG Taken was applied abnormally when removing Totem: ‘Twisted Heart’

[spoiler] Fixed an issue where the game would freeze when Blessing: ‘Dream Within a Dream’ was activated during battle with a Dream Merchant:[/spoiler]

*Eneimes

Modified the defense judgment of enemies holding shields to be more reasonable.

-> Shieldman, Javelin Turtle, Murmillo

*Totems

Modified to move downward when dashing down from the platform while holding Totem: 'Fairy Wings'

*Objects

Modified so that reforging weapons from the weapon box statue appear randomly.

*UI

Added selectable windowed resolution

-> Added 640 x 360, 960 x 540

We are running a Nightmare: The Lunatic Discord, so please join us!

Nightmare: The Lunatic Discord

https://discord.gg/6hw6TTyvBg

Thank you!