Zombie Quest update for 5 May 2024

Zombie Quest (version 0.10.17)

Share · View all patches · Build 14268929 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Spatial mesh grid implemented for Zombie collisions (more zombies on screen and better FPS)
  • Tutorial level with test guns
  • Level design changes
  • New in-game quest items (work in progress)
  • more bug fixes

