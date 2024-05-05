- Spatial mesh grid implemented for Zombie collisions (more zombies on screen and better FPS)
- Tutorial level with test guns
- Level design changes
- New in-game quest items (work in progress)
- more bug fixes
Zombie Quest update for 5 May 2024
Zombie Quest (version 0.10.17)
