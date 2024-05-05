Release notes ADS_Trinity_v4.1.3.202405041125:
- FIX: Color selector not restoring color when selecting cancel
- FIX: Sometimes selected items in the Tree view for the editor would lose their connection to the shape/bitmap being edited.
- FIX: Using PG UP to show reticles now sets the default to Situational Awareness by default so that the crosshair shows immediately
- Update: When adding a new element in the editor, it is now automatically selected
- Update: "Speed" slider max value increased from 5 to 10
Changed files in this update