 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Your Chronicle update for 8 May 2024

[ ver 2.2.8 ] Blazing Aura+

Share · View all patches · Build 14268853 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 02:52:02 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • [ Add ] Blazing Aura+.
  • [ Modify ] Change the function of replacing parties, etc. from buttons to drag-and-drop.

Changed files in this update

Windows Your Chronicle Windows Depot 1546321
  • Loading history…
macOS Your Chronicle Mac Depot 1546322
  • Loading history…
Linux Your Chronicle Linux Depot 1546323
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link