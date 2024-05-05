Hot Fix #17

🛠️🛠️🛠️ bardic_wn_1.202.240505.zip 🛠️🛠️🛠️

Changelog

Lights not properly setup upon reload.

Day UI displayed advanced by 1 day.

TAUT small talks affect story points small talks.

Hire more peeps still showing when hiring is skipped/completed.

Inventory not saving (world map -> tavern).

Cant move after conversation/sleeping.

Resetting hero story to 1 - 1.

Maddy Goodheart not highlighted when speaking.

Goblin not highlighted when speaking.

Unlocking tavern sim skills base on received taut items.