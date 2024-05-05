 Skip to content

Bardic: Quest for Love update for 5 May 2024

Hot Fix #17

Changelog
Lights not properly setup upon reload.
Day UI displayed advanced by 1 day.
TAUT small talks affect story points small talks.
Hire more peeps still showing when hiring is skipped/completed.
Inventory not saving (world map -> tavern).
Cant move after conversation/sleeping.
Resetting hero story to 1 - 1.
Maddy Goodheart not highlighted when speaking.
Goblin not highlighted when speaking.
Unlocking tavern sim skills base on received taut items.

