Ship's Cat update for 5 May 2024

Update notes for 1.24.5.5

Build 14268805 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

+The opening scene with the two crew needs stuff on the walls.

+Put blocking volumes on the lower pool deck windows.

+In the funnel the dark room lighting is too dark.

+If you load from the funnel diving board the elevator closed sign and tape
are not hidden.

+If you load from the funnel diving board the staff trying to get into the funnel
are visible.

+Change the image for the library in steam, and the logo art needs to be bigger.
REM I increased the size of the logo.

+Fixed a crash bug that was reported in BackTrace. A list of mice had nulls in it
because a streaming level had unloaded.

+The light above the crew in the opening cutscene was static.

+Fixed a crash bug where if the cat was using a phone while phone was being unloaded
from a streaming level.

