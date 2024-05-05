Update notes for 1.24.5.5

+The opening scene with the two crew needs stuff on the walls.
+Put blocking volumes on the lower pool deck windows.
+In the funnel the dark room lighting is too dark.
+If you load from the funnel diving board the elevator closed sign and tape
are not hidden.
+If you load from the funnel diving board the staff trying to get into the funnel
are visible.
+Change the image for the library in steam, and the logo art needs to be bigger.
REM I increased the size of the logo.
+Fixed a crash bug that was reported in BackTrace. A list of mice had nulls in it
because a streaming level had unloaded.
+The light above the crew in the opening cutscene was static.
+Fixed a crash bug where if the cat was using a phone while phone was being unloaded
from a streaming level.
Changed files in this update