- Added feature for favoriting items and an inventory tab for favorites
- Added colors to denote item’s rarity in inventory
- Added hotkeys: Esc, B or I for inventory, J for journal, M for map.
- Improved learned abilities triggering for free cloud and silver
- Fixed quest titles too long
- Fixed most quest double period bugs
- Slightly improved UI frames and placeholder images (special thanks to Uncertain for the GUI Redux mod)
AI Roguelite update for 6 May 2024
UI improvements part 1
