AI Roguelite update for 6 May 2024

UI improvements part 1

Build 14268716 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 17:09:23 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added feature for favoriting items and an inventory tab for favorites
  • Added colors to denote item’s rarity in inventory
  • Added hotkeys: Esc, B or I for inventory, J for journal, M for map.
  • Improved learned abilities triggering for free cloud and silver
  • Fixed quest titles too long
  • Fixed most quest double period bugs
  • Slightly improved UI frames and placeholder images (special thanks to Uncertain for the GUI Redux mod)

