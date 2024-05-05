 Skip to content

HOLOSAGA: Invasion of the HoloX update for 5 May 2024

Update 0.0.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balancing

Boss
  • Adjusted the moveSpeed of all bosses to 1.1 -> 0.9.
Unit
  • Korone's range increased to 0 (near, same as monster's attack range) -> 0.5.
  • Gura's initial POWER value nerfed to 8 -> 7.
  • Gura's POWER growth rate is nerfed to 0.5 -> 0.41.

Improvements

  • Added a game guide.

  • Adjusted the draw order for some GUIs, such as pop-ups.

  • Added a play concept phrase for each unit to the COLLECTION.

  • Some improvements have been made to the GUI.

    • You can check the upgrade status in the UNIT SELECT scene by adding a star sign to the Select icon.
    • Added a level up button and a switching button to the in-game GUI. You can still do that with a Keyboard.
    • The in-game GUI now displays 'selected difficulty'.

  • Adjusted the range of the switching button (the range of the button is now the same as the range of tiles on which the unit stands).

  • Added screen magnification.

    • Full screen
    • 1280X720

BugFix

  • Fixed a bug where the attack speed was applied as an abnormal number when the unit is buffed up.
  • Fixed a bug where the boss stopped on the spot after teleport and did nothing.
  • Fixed a bug where there was a long delay in the timing of the boss summoning monsters.
  • Fixed a bug where the attack speed increase buff failed to reduce cool time.

Changed files in this update

