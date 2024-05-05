Update 0.0.4

Balancing
Boss
- Adjusted the moveSpeed of all bosses to 1.1 -> 0.9.
Unit
- Korone's range increased to 0 (near, same as monster's attack range) -> 0.5.
- Gura's initial POWER value nerfed to 8 -> 7.
- Gura's POWER growth rate is nerfed to 0.5 -> 0.41.
Improvements
-
Added a game guide.
-
Adjusted the draw order for some GUIs, such as pop-ups.
-
Added a play concept phrase for each unit to the COLLECTION.
-
Some improvements have been made to the GUI.
- You can check the upgrade status in the UNIT SELECT scene by adding a star sign to the Select icon.
- Added a level up button and a switching button to the in-game GUI. You can still do that with a Keyboard.
- The in-game GUI now displays 'selected difficulty'.
-
Adjusted the range of the switching button (the range of the button is now the same as the range of tiles on which the unit stands).
-
Added screen magnification.
- Full screen
- 1280X720
BugFix
- Fixed a bug where the attack speed was applied as an abnormal number when the unit is buffed up.
- Fixed a bug where the boss stopped on the spot after teleport and did nothing.
- Fixed a bug where there was a long delay in the timing of the boss summoning monsters.
- Fixed a bug where the attack speed increase buff failed to reduce cool time.
