- Fixed bug with marble mode practice when resetting after the goal.
- Hot-seat multiplayer resets all balls and platforms correctly when out-of-bounds.
- Hot-seat score and player turn are fixed when using 'Reset Hole' from the pause menu.
- Added more size options for some obstacles in the level editor.
4D Golf update for 5 May 2024
1.1.2 Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Linux Depot 2147951
- Loading history…
Windows Depot 2147952
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2147953
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update