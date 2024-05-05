 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

4D Golf update for 5 May 2024

1.1.2 Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14268652 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug with marble mode practice when resetting after the goal.
  • Hot-seat multiplayer resets all balls and platforms correctly when out-of-bounds.
  • Hot-seat score and player turn are fixed when using 'Reset Hole' from the pause menu.
  • Added more size options for some obstacles in the level editor.

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 2147951
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 2147952
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2147953
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link