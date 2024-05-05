- Fixed bug in gun section of tutorial that prevented progression
- Fixed issue where bullets would not respawn when needed to pass area
- Updating lighting for the dirt lot area
- Optimized physics in the beginning of the game
- Fixed issue for walking in water on some Quest 3 headsets
The Living Remain update for 5 May 2024
May Bug Fixes
