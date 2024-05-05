 Skip to content

The Living Remain update for 5 May 2024

May Bug Fixes

The Living Remain update for 5 May 2024 · Build 14268514

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug in gun section of tutorial that prevented progression
  • Fixed issue where bullets would not respawn when needed to pass area
  • Updating lighting for the dirt lot area
  • Optimized physics in the beginning of the game
  • Fixed issue for walking in water on some Quest 3 headsets

