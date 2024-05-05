Mostly Fixes to Make it Work and Run better for better game enjoyment

I've been busy listening to everyone's advice and watching the game play videos and making changes based on what I've seen and heard. Your feedback is super important and helpful to make this a great experience. Thanks very much to everyone that has contributed, and please continue to offer advice and criticism.

Don't be afraid to be harsh and don't think it will hurt my feelings if you criticize. Suggestions are more helpful but even if you can't suggest something the criticism is still very useful.

Fixed some bugs and smoothed some things out.

Let me know if you like the land control. Any complaints about movement or buttons?

Tried to make the surfer stop resetting and getting stuck.

I've been trying to break the surfer because there were some bugs when he was in a wipeout and when holding some buttons down the surfer would float or other weird behavior. I haven't been able to make him reset or float in this build so far, so if you find that the player does this let me know.

There's a note that is displayed if you wander off and get too lost. But not if you have a jet ski.

Some new content but mostly refining and fixing it so things don't break.

Post videos of game play and tell your friends.

Wishlists are gold. So please have your friends wishlist.

Coming soon is a demo, and an announcement on how to get the game free by playing the demo.

Stay tuned.