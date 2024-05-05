Encounter Balance Update

Our first update since releasing into Early Access focuses on improving balance of a few particularly lethal encounters. Here's the full list of changes:

Reduced the lethality of a number of encounters Notable changes include: Act 2 and 3 bosses, as well as certain normal encounters that were nearly as deadly as elite encounters

Increased the chance of finding higher rarity cards slightly

New art for Greater Letch and Vessel Carrier creatures

Fixed air elemental reposition sometimes causing units to occupy the same tile or the hero being sent into the void

Fixed crash when killing last enemy with a potion

Fixed Fade teleporting hero to nowhere if no tile is available

Fixed Curved Mirror duplicating Blind Recluse’s curses

Fixed not being able to taunt Blind Recluse when he was targeting a hero with Imprison

Spiral Carapace will only show up if Dragoon is in the party

Dreamer no longer offers an early Rune option

Improved wording of some card and relic tooltips

Skittering bounty: Skitterbug kill requirement reduced from 8 to 6

Removed the Reset Progress button/functionality, will be re-added in a better spot in the future

Fixed Phantom compendium not being visible after unlocking the Phantom