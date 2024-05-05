Encounter Balance Update

Our first update since releasing into Early Access focuses on improving balance of a few particularly lethal encounters. Here's the full list of changes:
v0.36.0
General
-
Reduced the lethality of a number of encounters
- Notable changes include: Act 2 and 3 bosses, as well as certain normal encounters that were nearly as deadly as elite encounters
-
Increased the chance of finding higher rarity cards slightly
-
New art for Greater Letch and Vessel Carrier creatures
-
Fixed air elemental reposition sometimes causing units to occupy the same tile or the hero being sent into the void
-
Fixed crash when killing last enemy with a potion
-
Fixed Fade teleporting hero to nowhere if no tile is available
-
Fixed Curved Mirror duplicating Blind Recluse’s curses
-
Fixed not being able to taunt Blind Recluse when he was targeting a hero with Imprison
-
Spiral Carapace will only show up if Dragoon is in the party
-
Dreamer no longer offers an early Rune option
-
Improved wording of some card and relic tooltips
-
Skittering bounty: Skitterbug kill requirement reduced from 8 to 6
-
Removed the Reset Progress button/functionality, will be re-added in a better spot in the future
-
Fixed Phantom compendium not being visible after unlocking the Phantom
-
Added 4k resolution as an option
Map Changes
- Card Blooms always offer an Attack, Skill, or Power (previously they offered three random cards)
- Move Shrines are more likely to appear
Dragoon Cards
- Amass: changed its upgrade to 3 Force gained per Power and Amass now counts Power cards from any hero’s deck (not just the target hero’s deck)
- Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em: energy cost reduced from 3 to 2; the upgrade increases its bonus Knockback to all attacks from 1 to 2
- Stalagmites: energy cost reduced from 2 to 1; spike amount reduced from 5(7) to 4(6)
Mystic Cards
- Cataclysm: Energy cost reduced from 3 to 2; now deals 4 damage and 1 Knockback 3 times (upgrade: 4 times)
- Endless Tome: energy cost reduced from 2(1) to 1(0)
- Haze: increased block gain per Exhaust from 3(4) to 3(5)
