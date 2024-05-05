 Skip to content

Tendryll update for 5 May 2024

Encounter Balance Update

Last edited by Wendy

Our first update since releasing into Early Access focuses on improving balance of a few particularly lethal encounters. Here's the full list of changes:

v0.36.0

General

  • Reduced the lethality of a number of encounters

    • Notable changes include: Act 2 and 3 bosses, as well as certain normal encounters that were nearly as deadly as elite encounters

  • Increased the chance of finding higher rarity cards slightly

  • New art for Greater Letch and Vessel Carrier creatures

  • Fixed air elemental reposition sometimes causing units to occupy the same tile or the hero being sent into the void

  • Fixed crash when killing last enemy with a potion

  • Fixed Fade teleporting hero to nowhere if no tile is available

  • Fixed Curved Mirror duplicating Blind Recluse’s curses

  • Fixed not being able to taunt Blind Recluse when he was targeting a hero with Imprison

  • Spiral Carapace will only show up if Dragoon is in the party

  • Dreamer no longer offers an early Rune option

  • Improved wording of some card and relic tooltips

  • Skittering bounty: Skitterbug kill requirement reduced from 8 to 6

  • Removed the Reset Progress button/functionality, will be re-added in a better spot in the future

  • Fixed Phantom compendium not being visible after unlocking the Phantom

  • Added 4k resolution as an option

Map Changes

  • Card Blooms always offer an Attack, Skill, or Power (previously they offered three random cards)
  • Move Shrines are more likely to appear

Dragoon Cards

  • Amass: changed its upgrade to 3 Force gained per Power and Amass now counts Power cards from any hero’s deck (not just the target hero’s deck)
  • Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em: energy cost reduced from 3 to 2; the upgrade increases its bonus Knockback to all attacks from 1 to 2
  • Stalagmites: energy cost reduced from 2 to 1; spike amount reduced from 5(7) to 4(6)

Mystic Cards

  • Cataclysm: Energy cost reduced from 3 to 2; now deals 4 damage and 1 Knockback 3 times (upgrade: 4 times)
  • Endless Tome: energy cost reduced from 2(1) to 1(0)
  • Haze: increased block gain per Exhaust from 3(4) to 3(5)

