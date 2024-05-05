 Skip to content

SUPER ALICE DOLLS update for 5 May 2024

Updated to ver 0.81

Share · View all patches · Build 14268500 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I would like to implement English short-messages as well, although I think it will be a tool translation for now.

→ver0.81
・Fixed a situation where a red spike would hit a red spike even during a resurrection move.
・Fixed a reaction of the block that appeared when passing by while doing a resurrection move.
・When two players are playing, when they are doing a resurrection move, they can press the jump button to return to the game.
It is also somewhat easier to maneuver when the move is entered.
・Some stages have been modified to make them easier to play.
・Fixed a problem where it was sometimes difficult to see enemy attacks with lasers.
・Throwing! of the puppet skill has been improved. We will continue to make adjustments and see how it goes - I think.

